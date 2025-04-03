SC refuses to relax ban on manufacture, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to relax its earlier decision banning the manufacture, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that a large section of the population worked on the streets and due to the higher levels of pollution, their health was the worst affected.

Firecracker companies had moved the top court seeking modification of the ban in Delhi-NCR.

During the course of the hearing, the amicus curiae (friend of the court) Aparajita Singh told the apex court that the MOEF (Ministry of Environment and Forests) has cited a NEERI report that there is a 30% reduction in particulate matter.

She elaborated that the elite class have air purifiers but those who live in slums and shanties don't have such devices. Children and elderly are also affected.

Hearing these submission from Singh, the court observed that not everybody can afford an air purifier at their residence or place of work to fight pollution.