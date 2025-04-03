Waqf board acting like 'land mafia', arbitrary claims won't be tolerated: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Calling the Waqf Boards’ action as that the one resembling ‘land mafias’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the Board of encroaching on public and historical lands across the state arbitrarily.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion to mark the birth anniversary of ‘Nishad Raj Guh’ who, as a friend, a companion, had helped Lord Ram in crossing rivers during his exile, in Shringverpur in Prayagraj, CM Yogi warned that the Waqf board's "arbitrary claims" over public properties and historical sites would no longer be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those who are loyal to the nation will always find their path ahead," he said, narrating how during the preparations for Mahakumbh, the Waqf Board in UP had claimed that the land for religious congregation belonged to it.

The chief minister also claimed that the Waqf Board's actions resembled those of a "land mafia".

"The Waqf Board had been making baseless claims over lands across cities. Even during the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, they declared that the event's land belonged to them. We had to ask if the Waqf Board had become a land mafia?" Yogi said.

He emphasised that under his government, such encroachments had been removed, and mafias had been driven out of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the significant Waqf Amendment Bill would put all such arbitrary claims to rest. The Bill has already been passed in Lok Sabha and was being debated in the upper house.