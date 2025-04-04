Gujarat scrambles to inspect explosive units after deadly firecracker factory blast

AHMEDABAD: Jolted awake by the death of 21 workers in a deadly blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Deesa, Banaskantha, the Gujarat government has swung into damage-control mode.

In a flurry of orders, district collectors and provincial officers across the state have been directed to launch immediate inspections of all firecracker factories, godowns, and explosive storage sites.

These inspections, now top priority, must be executed without delay, with every local officer instructed to comb through explosive units in their jurisdiction and file a detailed report within 48 hours. To tighten the noose further, officials have been urged to rope in police forces during the crackdown, if the situation demands.

Nearly a year after the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives in Vadodara issued strict guidelines in October 2024 to monitor firecracker units, the Gujarat administration is now scrambling to enforce them, only after a deadly blast in Deesa claimed 21 lives.

The very directives meant to ensure that licensed units adhered to safety norms had placed the onus squarely on local authorities. Yet, the fatal explosion has triggered a belated review of both their implementation and the failure of oversight.