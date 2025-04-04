India, Thailand bilateral ties at new high

NEW DELHI: India and Thailand have agreed to step up their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership after comprehensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Adressing a joint press conference in Thailand where he is attending the BIMBSTC summit, PM Modi said both countries support free, open, inclusive, and regulation-based order in the Indo-Pacific, and believe in a policy of development, not expansionism.
“We have emphasised cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and education between India’s northeastern states and Thailand. We discussed enhancing mutual trade, investment, and exchanges between businesses,” Modi said about his talks with Shinawatra.
Thailand, India’s maritime neighbour, is the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia and and fourth-largest trading partner after Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia in the region.
The two nations signed four pacts after the meeting. “Today, we have decided to elevate our relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Discussions were also held on establishing a ‘Strategic Dialogue’ between security agencies,” Modi said.
The PM also expressed gratitude on being presented the Tripitaka (Buddhist scripture) by the Thailand premier. “On behalf of Land of Buddha India, I accepted it with folded hands. The centuries-old relations between India and Thailand is tied to our deep cultural and spiritual threads,” he said.
Modi said the talks centred on strengthening the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership, particularly in key areas such as defence, security, maritime safety, and hydrography. “We also reaffirmed our commitment to tackling challenges like terrorism, money laundering, and more,” the PM asserted.
“We have decided to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, digital technology, e-vehicles, robotics, space, bio-technology and start-ups. In addition to enhancing physical connectivity, both the countries will work to boost FinTech connectivity,” he added.
During the talks, PM Modi also expressed solidarity with people of Thailand in the wake of the recent earthquake.
Later, Thailand premier Shinawatra hosted a dinner for BIMSTEC leaders where Modi was seated between Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Modi is likely to hold talks with Yunus on sidelines of the summit.
Strategic outcomes
MoU on Digital Technologies Cooperation between the Thailand Ministry of Digital Economy and Ministry of Electronics and IT
MoU for development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat’s Lothal between Sagarmala Division and Thailand Fine Arts dept
Joint Declaration on the Establishment of India-Thailand Strategic Partnership
India’s Small Industries Corp Ltd and Office of Small and Medium Enterprises (Thai) to cooporate in MSME sector
MoU between Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (India) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Thailand)