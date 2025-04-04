India, Thailand bilateral ties at new high

NEW DELHI: India and Thailand have agreed to step up their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership after comprehensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Adressing a joint press conference in Thailand where he is attending the BIMBSTC summit, PM Modi said both countries support free, open, inclusive, and regulation-based order in the Indo-Pacific, and believe in a policy of development, not expansionism.

“We have emphasised cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and education between India’s northeastern states and Thailand. We discussed enhancing mutual trade, investment, and exchanges between businesses,” Modi said about his talks with Shinawatra.

Thailand, India’s maritime neighbour, is the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia and and fourth-largest trading partner after Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia in the region.

The two nations signed four pacts after the meeting. “Today, we have decided to elevate our relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Discussions were also held on establishing a ‘Strategic Dialogue’ between security agencies,” Modi said.

The PM also expressed gratitude on being presented the Tripitaka (Buddhist scripture) by the Thailand premier. “On behalf of Land of Buddha India, I accepted it with folded hands. The centuries-old relations between India and Thailand is tied to our deep cultural and spiritual threads,” he said.