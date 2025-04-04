Kancha Gachibowli: SC stays all activity in 400 acres land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: Ordering a stay on further activity in the 400 acres adjacent to the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli, the Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the clearing of the land parcel, on Thursday asked the state government to explain the “compelling urgency” behind the exercise.

“Until further orders, no activities of any sort, except the protection of the trees already existing, shall be undertaken by the state,” said a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

Terming the tree-felling drive in Kancha Gachibowli as a “very serious” matter, the top court said that the interim report placed before it by the registrar of the Telangana High Court depicted an “alarming picture”.

The report indicated to the court that a large number of trees were felled during the weekend.

“The chief secretary will go to a temporary prison constructed at the same spot near the lake,” the bench said, adding “If your chief secretary wants to enjoy the state hospitality, one can’t help it.”

It also warned the state that if the court later found any discrepancy or lapses, it would take strict action against the chief secretary.

Directing the chief secretary to clarify whether the state had obtained the environmental impact assessment certificate for the development activities, the bench adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 16.