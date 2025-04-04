Kancha Gachibowli: SC stays all activity in 400 acres land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: Ordering a stay on further activity in the 400 acres adjacent to the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli, the Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the clearing of the land parcel, on Thursday asked the state government to explain the “compelling urgency” behind the exercise.
“Until further orders, no activities of any sort, except the protection of the trees already existing, shall be undertaken by the state,” said a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih.
Terming the tree-felling drive in Kancha Gachibowli as a “very serious” matter, the top court said that the interim report placed before it by the registrar of the Telangana High Court depicted an “alarming picture”.
The report indicated to the court that a large number of trees were felled during the weekend.
“The chief secretary will go to a temporary prison constructed at the same spot near the lake,” the bench said, adding “If your chief secretary wants to enjoy the state hospitality, one can’t help it.”
It also warned the state that if the court later found any discrepancy or lapses, it would take strict action against the chief secretary.
Directing the chief secretary to clarify whether the state had obtained the environmental impact assessment certificate for the development activities, the bench adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 16.
SC tells central committee to make spot visit
To get an exact picture from the ground, the SC directed the central empowered committee to visit the place in question and submit its report prior to April 16.
Meanwhile, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara of the Telangana High Court adjourned a batch of three PILs seeking a direction to the state government regarding the alleged destruction of 400 acres of forest land adjacent to UoH until April 7, following the Supreme Court’s intervention.
Senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state government, informed the high court that the Supreme Court has already granted protection to the petitioners and instructed the high court registry to visit the disputed site and file a report.
In a separate lunch-motion petition, the petitioners sought a directive to prevent the alienation of the said land to third parties. The high court directed the respondent authorities to file their counter-affidavits in this plea as well. The entire batch of PILs have now been adjourned to April 7, 2025.
GoM formed to find a way forward
Hyderabad: The state government has constituted a group of ministers (GoM) to find a way forward on Kancha Gachibowli land. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the decision to constitute the GoM on X. The GoM will comprise Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. The GoM would consult with the UoH Executive Committee, student delegations, JAC, civil society groups and all stakeholders to find a resolution.
(With inputs from TG Naidu)