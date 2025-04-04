Rajya Sabha sets record with 17-hour debate, longest sitting in history

NEW DELHI: In his concluding remarks at the end of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the unprecedented 17-hour debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the longest-ever sitting in the history of the House, lasting from 11:00 a.m. on 3 April to 4:02 a.m. the following day.
“After a long gap, the House witnessed welcome wit, humour, sarcasm and repartee, apart from intellectual fusion while ensuring parliamentary decorum, cross-party collaboration, and legislative rigour,” he said, adding that debate and discourse were exemplified by enlightened inputs and varying opinion shades.
Dhankhar noted that the Upper House remained engaged in an insightful debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, which spanned three days with active participation from 73 Members.
The Rajya Sabha also set a benchmark by holding debates on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for more than 17 hours and 2 minutes. “During this marathon sitting, the House passed the transformative Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, bringing transparency and accountability to Waqf property management while modernising legacy systems and upholding principles of equity and justice,” Dhankhar said.
He further pointed out that deliberations on the Union Budget 2025–26 were “equally incisive and comprehensive,” lasting over three days and drawing considered contributions from 89 Members.
“Besides, the House held substantive discussions on the working of four key Ministries of the Government. The introduction of as many as 49 Private Members' Bills in this Session needs special mention,” he said.
Overall, the Rajya Sabha functioned for a total of 159 hours, with the productivity of the Session standing at 119 per cent.
Dhankhar extended his sincere gratitude to Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Vice-Chairpersons, House and Opposition Leaders, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, party leaders, and all members for their invaluable assistance and cooperation in conducting the proceedings.
“This session will be remembered for its historic legislative accomplishments and the spirit of unity that prevailed. It stands as a defining moment in India’s parliamentary journey, a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue, perseverance, and shared purpose. The Rajya Sabha has, once again, set the democratic standards worth emulation by others,” he asserted.