Rajya Sabha sets record with 17-hour debate, longest sitting in history

NEW DELHI: In his concluding remarks at the end of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the unprecedented 17-hour debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the longest-ever sitting in the history of the House, lasting from 11:00 a.m. on 3 April to 4:02 a.m. the following day.

“After a long gap, the House witnessed welcome wit, humour, sarcasm and repartee, apart from intellectual fusion while ensuring parliamentary decorum, cross-party collaboration, and legislative rigour,” he said, adding that debate and discourse were exemplified by enlightened inputs and varying opinion shades.

Dhankhar noted that the Upper House remained engaged in an insightful debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, which spanned three days with active participation from 73 Members.

The Rajya Sabha also set a benchmark by holding debates on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for more than 17 hours and 2 minutes. “During this marathon sitting, the House passed the transformative Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, bringing transparency and accountability to Waqf property management while modernising legacy systems and upholding principles of equity and justice,” Dhankhar said.