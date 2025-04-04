Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after Rajya Sabha nod

NEW DELHI: After more than 12 hours of debate, the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday morning with 128 votes in favor and 98 against. The discussions, which began around 2 p.m. on Thursday, continued into the early hours of Friday, culminating in the vote. The Lok Sabha had already approved the Bill following a similarly prolonged debate on Thursday morning.

During the Rajya Sabha debate, members from both the ruling and opposition benches quoted numerous political and poetic verses, including shayari, to strengthen their arguments and communicate their positions on the Bill more effectively.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, before introducing the Bill, elaborated on its key features and the amendments it proposed. He addressed several concerns raised by members and clarified various clauses.

Rijiju emphasised that the Bill was particularly significant for benefiting the majority of poor Muslims. He strongly rejected the opposition's claims that the Bill would infringe upon Muslim rights, asserting that the amendment was inclusive and aimed at improving the representation of women on the Waqf Board. Rijiju stressed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with its "inclusive" provisions, sought to empower Muslim women and protect the rights of all Muslim sects.