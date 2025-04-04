Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after Rajya Sabha nod

NEW DELHI: After more than 12 hours of debate, the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday morning with 128 votes in favor and 98 against. The discussions, which began around 2 p.m. on Thursday, continued into the early hours of Friday, culminating in the vote. The Lok Sabha had already approved the Bill following a similarly prolonged debate on Thursday morning.
During the Rajya Sabha debate, members from both the ruling and opposition benches quoted numerous political and poetic verses, including shayari, to strengthen their arguments and communicate their positions on the Bill more effectively.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, before introducing the Bill, elaborated on its key features and the amendments it proposed. He addressed several concerns raised by members and clarified various clauses.
Rijiju emphasised that the Bill was particularly significant for benefiting the majority of poor Muslims. He strongly rejected the opposition's claims that the Bill would infringe upon Muslim rights, asserting that the amendment was inclusive and aimed at improving the representation of women on the Waqf Board. Rijiju stressed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with its "inclusive" provisions, sought to empower Muslim women and protect the rights of all Muslim sects.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju explained that the Bill’s primary objective was to bring transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the management of Waqf properties. He also emphasised that only a Muslim could be a 'Waqf'.
Addressing concerns about a majority of non-Muslim members on the Central Waqf Council, Rijiju dismissed these as unfounded. He reiterated that the Bill was not about religion, but rather about property management.
The Minister informed the House that in 2004, there were 4.9 lakh Waqf properties, which have now increased to 8.72 lakh
Taking a jibe at the Congress, Rijiju appealed for their support, stating that the Bill would address issues left unresolved by previous governments. He remarked that Waqf properties represented the largest share of properties in the country, second only to the Defence and Railways sectors. He rejected accusations that the Bill would harm Muslims, stating, "It has been said here that Muslims will be harmed by the step we are taking. Many people said this is unconstitutional, illegal, and that the rights of Muslims are being snatched away… I categorically reject all these allegations."
Regarding the 'Waqf by User' provision, Rijiju clarified that properties already registered with proper documentation would not be affected retrospectively.
He assured that any disputed land or sub judice matter would remain under the jurisdiction of the courts. He reiterated that the Bill was about ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing Waqf properties, with no intent to harm anyone's religious affiliation.
Rijiju referenced a previous court ruling which stated that "Waqf is a statutory body and not a representative body of Muslims," and emphasized that the amendment would allow anyone who had practiced Islam for more than five years to dedicate properties to Waqf.
He explained that the new provisions would ensure representation for all recognized Muslim sects, including Shias, Sunnis, and other backward classes, on the Waqf Board. "We are making it so inclusive," he remarked. He also noted that, of the 22 members of the Central Waqf Council, no more than four would be non-Muslims, including ex-officio members, and three members of Parliament could be from any religion. Rijiju also highlighted that the Bill ensured greater representation of women, further enhancing its inclusivity.