INDIA bloc unitedly opposed Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday saw strong protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Members of the INDIA bloc, including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, RJD, and Left parties, opposed the Bill. They called it 'unconstitutional' and said it was aimed at taking away the rights of Muslims over Waqf properties.

Leader of the House and BJP leader J P Nadda defended the Bill, saying it was not against Muslims but intended to help the poor and protect Muslim women’s rights. He accused the Congress of treating Muslim women as second-class citizens in the past, while the Modi government had taken steps like banning triple talaq. “We believe in real service, not lip service… I stand in support of the (Waqf) Bill as its sole purpose is to bring reforms in managing the Waqf properties,” Nadda said. He added that the amendment was meant to make Waqf property management more accountable.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain led the opposition, calling the Bill "unconstitutional" and accusing the BJP of trying to create communal tensions for political gains. He said the government ignored opposition suggestions during the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) discussions and was treating Muslims as "second-class" citizens. RJD’s Manoj Jha also raised concerns about the Bill’s intent and demanded that it be sent to a select committee for further review. He warned that it could be seen as "dog whistle politics" and might further isolate Muslims from mainstream society.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav stressed the need for equal respect for all religions and warned that India was heading towards a totalitarian state. He pointed out that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh were already facing restrictions on offering namaz, even on their rooftops. CPI(M) MP John Brittas argued that the Bill violated the Indian Constitution’s principles of secularism, democracy, and equality. He accused the government of creating divisions among religious communities.