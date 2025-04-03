DMK to move Supreme Court on Waqf Bill passed in Lok Sabha; Stalin wears black badge in protest

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said his party would file a case in the Supreme Court against the Bill.
Members of the DMK and its coalition parties participated in the assembly proceedings on Thursday wearing black badges to protest the passing of the bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Recalling a resolution adopted in the assembly last week, Stalin said, "The assembly adopted a resolution urging the union government to completely withdraw the Waqf Bill on 27th March 2025. Except for the BJP, all other members supported it."
Underscoring that the bill may disturb religious harmony in the country and affect the Muslim community, Stalin said, "Although we passed the resolution and the majority of political parties opposed it, the bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. This is highly condemnable."
Pointing to the 232 votes against the bill in the Lok Sabha and 288 votes supporting it, the CM said that although more people voted in favor of the bill, 232 members opposing it is no ordinary number.
"Our stand is that this bill should not merely be opposed but completely withdrawn," he said.
He further alleged that the passing of the bill at 2 a.m., despite opposition from the majority of parties and with the support of only a few coalition parties (of the BJP), was "an attack" on the Constitution. "This action will disturb communal harmony," he added, explaining that this was the reason he and other members were wearing black badges.
Charging that the bill would destroy the autonomy of the Waqf Board and threaten the Muslim community, he declared that Tamil Nadu would fight against it and that Tamil Nadu would win. "We will prevent the bill through legal measures," he said..