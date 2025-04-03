DMK to move Supreme Court on Waqf Bill passed in Lok Sabha; Stalin wears black badge in protest

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said his party would file a case in the Supreme Court against the Bill.

Members of the DMK and its coalition parties participated in the assembly proceedings on Thursday wearing black badges to protest the passing of the bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Recalling a resolution adopted in the assembly last week, Stalin said, "The assembly adopted a resolution urging the union government to completely withdraw the Waqf Bill on 27th March 2025. Except for the BJP, all other members supported it."

Underscoring that the bill may disturb religious harmony in the country and affect the Muslim community, Stalin said, "Although we passed the resolution and the majority of political parties opposed it, the bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. This is highly condemnable."