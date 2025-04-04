'Watershed moment' for socio-economic justice: PM Modi on passage of Waqf Bill by Parliament

PM Modi said, "For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with a lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, and Pasmanda Muslims."

PM Modi said India will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice.

He said, "On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India."

The prime minister thanked all the members of Parliament who participated in the parliamentary and committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations.

He offered special thanks to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee.

He said, "Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed."

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill last night, a day after the Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, opposed strongly by a united opposition, its approval.

During the discussions, members from both the treasury and opposition sides exchanged allegations and counter-allegations. Opposition parties slammed the government’s intent on the Bills, calling them "unconstitutional," while members of the treasury benches (NDA) defended the Bills, stating that they were necessary to ensure the welfare of poor Muslims and to bring transparency and accountability to the functioning of the Waqf system.