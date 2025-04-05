Fight against the Waqf bill goes to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 received Parliament’s approval, the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) moved the Supreme Court on Friday, challenging its validity, arguing that it violates constitutional provisions.

The development came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the state assembly that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will move the SC to challenge the bill.

In his plea, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed held that the bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community. The petition claimed that the proposed law discriminates against Muslims by imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments.

Jawed, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that scrutinised the bill.