Fight against the Waqf bill goes to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 received Parliament’s approval, the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) moved the Supreme Court on Friday, challenging its validity, arguing that it violates constitutional provisions.
The development came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the state assembly that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will move the SC to challenge the bill.
In his plea, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed held that the bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community. The petition claimed that the proposed law discriminates against Muslims by imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments.
Jawed, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that scrutinised the bill.
While the Lok Sabha cleared the bill 288:232; in the Rajya Sabha its was 128:95. Both Houses witnessed 12-hour marathon debates. The bill will now go to the President for assent before becoming law.
Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party will soon challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Supreme Court.
Challenging the bill in the top court, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in his plea argued that it removes various protections that were previously accorded to waqfs as well as to Hindu, Jain, and Sikh religious and charitable endowments.
“This diminishing of the protection given to Waqfs while retaining them for religious and charitable endowments of other religions constitutes hostile discrimination against Muslims and is violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which prohibit discrimination on the grounds of religion.”
AIMPLB knocks prez door
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board sought an urgent appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to express their concern before her assent to the Waqf Bill