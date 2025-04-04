Congress to challenge Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday announced that it would move the Supreme Court against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after 12-hour debates in the Houses.

This comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement in the State Assembly that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will also approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bill.

In a statement, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Indian National Congress (INC) will soon challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Supreme Court.

“We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults by the Modi government on the principles, provisions, and practices enshrined in the Constitution of India,” he said.