SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq faces scrutiny over alleged role in Sambhal mosque violence

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, appears to be sailing in troubled waters in connection with his alleged role in the violence during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year. The SP MP is a named accused in a case related to the violence, which claimed five lives and left scores injured, including 19 police personnel.

Barq has been accused of inciting the mob to resort to violence during the survey. According to Additional District Standing Counsel Hariom Prakash Saini, Zafar Ali Advocate—the arrested chairman of the Jama Masjid Management Committee—disclosed before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that, on the fateful day, Barq had asked him to gather a mob around the mosque in order to stall the survey "at any cost." This disclosure prompted the police to collect circumstantial evidence against the MP.

Barq, meanwhile, has claimed that he was in Bengaluru on November 24 to attend a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.