UGC rolls out new rules for easy recognition of degrees from foreign varsities

The rules are expected to significantly benefit Indian students who study abroad and seek to continue their academic or professional journey in India.

However, the regulations titled (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications Obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025, do not apply to professional qualifications in disciplines such as Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law, and Architecture - areas governed by respective statutory councils in India.

The UGC has clarified that equivalence will be granted to qualifications awarded by foreign institutions that are duly recognised in their home countries.

The UGC allows for the recognition of qualifications obtained from offshore campuses of foreign educational institutions, provided if they meet specific criteria.

The regulations which will streamline the process of recognising and granting equivalence to academic qualifications obtained from foreign educational institutions also prescribe foreign school-level qualifications for admission into undergraduate and equivalent programmes in Indian institutions, subject to prescribed conditions.

This is expected to ease transitions for students moving to India after completing secondary education abroad.

However, it draws a firm line against qualifications obtained through franchising arrangements.

The regulation stated that these will not be eligible for equivalence.

This includes institutions listed by designated accreditation or recognition agencies.