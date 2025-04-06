'Blatant intrusion' into religious rights: Kerala Muslim body approaches SC against Waqf Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, noting it was a "blatant intrusion" into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in the matter of religion.

The petition has been filed by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the bill.

The fresh plea, filed through advocate Zulfiker Ali P S, said these amendments would distort the religious character of Waqfs while also irreversibly damaging the democratic process in the administration of Waqf and Waqf Boards.

"Hence, it is submitted that the 2025 Act is a blatant intrusion into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in the matter of religion which is protected under Article 26 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

It alleged that the 2025 Act was against the federal principles of Constitution as it takes away all powers of the state governments and State Waqf Boards in connection with Waqfs and accumulates all powers into the hands of the Central government.