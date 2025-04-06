Malegaon blast case: Judge moved days before verdict, fifth transfer in 17 years

MUMBAI: Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been transferred, days before the court was likely to reserve the matter for judgment.

The transfer order for Lahoti and other judges issued by the registrar general of the Bombay High Court will come into effect when the courts re-open after summer vacation on June 9. He has been posted to Nashik in the annual general transfer of district judges.

The order has mentioned that the judicial officers who are under the order of transfer are "directed (a) to finish by judgments all cases in which hearing has already been concluded and (b) should endeavour to dispose of all part-heard cases before handing over charge."

Lahoti is the fifth judge to be transferred in the 17-year-old case in which former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are facing prosecution under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Noting that the judge's transfer would further delay justice, the victims of the blast said they are planning to approach the Bombay High Court, requesting an extension for the special judge.