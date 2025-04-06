Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visits Indian Field Hospital, appreciated assistance

NEW DELHI: In a significant acknowledgement of the services being rendered in the earthquake-ravaged Myanmar, on Sunday, its Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, to the Indian Field Hospital.

As per the Indian Army “The General met with several victims undergoing treatment and expressed deep sorrow over the loss and suffering caused by the disaster. He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of India for their timely and compassionate assistance in this time of great need.”

The Indian Army Field Hospital, deployed in Mandalay as part of India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort. It is continuing to provide unwavering medical support to the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar.

Under India's initiatives to extend humanitarian assistance to earthquake hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, the convoy of the Indian Army, in collaboration with NDRF and medical teams reached Mandalay last Monday.