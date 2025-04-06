Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visits Indian Field Hospital, appreciated assistance

NEW DELHI: In a significant acknowledgement of the services being rendered in the earthquake-ravaged Myanmar, on Sunday, its Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, to the Indian Field Hospital.
As per the Indian Army “The General met with several victims undergoing treatment and expressed deep sorrow over the loss and suffering caused by the disaster. He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of India for their timely and compassionate assistance in this time of great need.”
The Indian Army Field Hospital, deployed in Mandalay as part of India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort. It is continuing to provide unwavering medical support to the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar.
Under India's initiatives to extend humanitarian assistance to earthquake hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, the convoy of the Indian Army, in collaboration with NDRF and medical teams reached Mandalay last Monday.
A total of 110 personnel from its field hospital and 13 NDRF personnel, along with essential equipment and medical supplies, reached Mandalay in 15 military trucks of the Myanmar Army, 3 buses, and 7 vehicles from the NDRF and Indian contingent. The Indian Army's Field Hospital was allocated space at the Old Mandalay Airfield, where a non-operational 200-bedded hospital infrastructure existed.
In its last six days of operation, “The hospital has treated 859 patients in total, performing over 20 life-saving major surgeries, conducting more than 3000 laboratory investigations, and over 300 X-ray procedures — all in record time and under challenging conditions.”, added the Army.
On 06 April, the Indian Field Hospital treated 141 patients, admitted 44, and discharged 06 after successful recovery. Medical teams performed 33 minor surgeries and 1 major operation, alongside 546 lab investigations and 103 X-ray procedures — reflecting both the scale and speed of India’s medical response.
The Indian Army's commitment remains firm, guided by the spirit of “Sarve Santu Niramayah” — Let all be free from disease, the army said, “The field hospital stands not just as a medical facility, but as a symbol of India’s enduring friendship with Myanmar and its dedication to humanitarian values.”