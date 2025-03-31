Myanmar earthquake: Indian Army inducted at Mandalay to set up field hospital

NEW DELHI: Continuing with India's initiatives to extend humanitarian assistance to earthquake hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, the convoy of the Indian Army, in collaboration with NDRF and medical teams reached Mandalay on Monday.

The Indian Army informed on Monday that a total of 110 personnel from its field hospital and 13 NDRF personnel, along with essential equipment and medical supplies, reached Mandalay in 15 military trucks of the Myanmar Army, 3 buses, and 7 vehicles from the NDRF and Indian contingent.

Mandalay is one of the most affected regions.

"The Indian Army's Field Hospital has been allocated space at the Old Mandalay Airfield, where a non-operational 200-bedded hospital infrastructure exists. This facility will be providing medical care to the affected civilians," the Army said.

The convoy reached Mandalay by afternoon and was escorted by Myanmar Army vehicles.