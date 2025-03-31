Myanmar earthquake: Indian Army inducted at Mandalay to set up field hospital

NEW DELHI: Continuing with India's initiatives to extend humanitarian assistance to earthquake hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, the convoy of the Indian Army, in collaboration with NDRF and medical teams reached Mandalay on Monday.
The Indian Army informed on Monday that a total of 110 personnel from its field hospital and 13 NDRF personnel, along with essential equipment and medical supplies, reached Mandalay in 15 military trucks of the Myanmar Army, 3 buses, and 7 vehicles from the NDRF and Indian contingent.
Mandalay is one of the most affected regions.
"The Indian Army's Field Hospital has been allocated space at the Old Mandalay Airfield, where a non-operational 200-bedded hospital infrastructure exists. This facility will be providing medical care to the affected civilians," the Army said.
The convoy reached Mandalay by afternoon and was escorted by Myanmar Army vehicles.
Earlier, on Saturday, 10 Indian Army field hospital personnel, along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) members, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), and Defence Attache (DA), had reached in Mandalay in advance via Myanmar Air Force (MAF) aircraft and conducted detailed coordination with Myanmar authorities including the Chief Minister of Mandalay division and Lt Gen Myo Moe Aung, the lead coordinator for humanitarian work.
It was in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on 28 Mar 25, the Indian government launched Operation Brahma for assisting Myanmar. Under MEA's direction, the HADR efforts are being progressed in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF.
Specialised medical components of the Indian Army and four Indian Navy Ships Satpura, Savitri, Karmuk and Landing Craft Utility Vessel (LCU 52) were sailed for Yangon, as part of the Indian Navy's immediate response towards Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).