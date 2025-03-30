Myanmar Earthquake: Indian Navy mobilises two more warships with relief material

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Sunday moved out two more warships for Yangon city of Myanmar carrying a major relief material onboard. The Indian Army also expanded its operations closer towards the areas affected by the devastation of the March 28 earthquake.
The Indian Navy said, "Indian Navy Ships (INS) Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command will also be sailing for Yangon on 30 March 2025, to assist in the HADR operations. Approximately 52 Tons of relief material have been embarked onboard these ships, including HADR pallets consisting of essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores. The Indian Navy remains committed to India's resolve to remain the 'First Responder' in the region."
INS Karmuk is an indigenous missile Corvette and the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) was constructed by Kolkata based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems.
Apart from the other operations, the ship can be deployed for amphibious operations, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply and replenishment and evacuation in addition.
In the aftermath of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on 28 March 2025, leaving around 1600 dead and thousands injured, the Government of India has launched Operation Brahma for rendering assistance to Myanmar.
So far 137 tonnes of relief material has been delivered to Yangon, in addition to the rescue teams, specialised medical compliments and the naval ships to extend help in recovery.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) led Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts are being progressed in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), Indian Army, Indian Air Force and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF).
Indian Navy ships Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command, had sailed for Yangon on 29 March 2025, as part of the Indian Navy's immediate response towards HADR.
The Indian Army was quick in its response and mobilised specialised medical teams.
The Army said, "As part of India's commitment to HADR operations, a specialised rescue team from 50 (I) Para Brigade has been swiftly deployed to Myanmar under Operation Brahma."
"The first Relief and Rescue detachment of 10 personnel landed at Mandalay International Airport, Myanmar at 5:45 pm MST." On Sunday the Army said.
The 50 Parachute Brigade is a specialised formation of the Indian army adept in quick response.
The Army team, comprising 118 personnel, including medical and communication units, air-landed at Myanmar Capital Nay Pyi Taw based International Airport at 2330 hours (Myanmar Time) on 29 March 2025. The operation is being led by the Commander of the 50 (I) Para Brigade," the army added. Commander is a Brigadier Rank officer.
On arrival, the team was received by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, along of essential stores and equipment continued until 0030 hours, after which the team moved to a designated harbour area located 45 minutes from the airport.
The Indian Army expanded Operations on Sunday with, "The first reconnaissance party, consisting of one officer and one JCO, was inducted into Mandalay at 0840 hours (Myanmar Time)."
Mandalay, located 160 miles north of the current base, has been identified as the primary area of operations.
"The team commenced site reconnaissance for establishing the Field Hospital and is currently undergoing orientation of the Area of Operations," the army updated.
While aerial insertion remains a key mode of deployment, parallel road-based induction is also being explored to establish the Operation Theater (OT) at Mandalay in the shortest possible time.
"The main body of the party, along with heavy load and equipment, is scheduled to induct by road Monday Morning."
Operation Brahma underscores India's unwavering commitment to providing timely and effective humanitarian assistance in the region.