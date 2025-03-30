Myanmar Earthquake: Indian Navy mobilises two more warships with relief material

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Sunday moved out two more warships for Yangon city of Myanmar carrying a major relief material onboard. The Indian Army also expanded its operations closer towards the areas affected by the devastation of the March 28 earthquake.

The Indian Navy said, "Indian Navy Ships (INS) Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command will also be sailing for Yangon on 30 March 2025, to assist in the HADR operations. Approximately 52 Tons of relief material have been embarked onboard these ships, including HADR pallets consisting of essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores. The Indian Navy remains committed to India's resolve to remain the 'First Responder' in the region."

INS Karmuk is an indigenous missile Corvette and the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) was constructed by Kolkata based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems.

Apart from the other operations, the ship can be deployed for amphibious operations, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply and replenishment and evacuation in addition.

In the aftermath of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on 28 March 2025, leaving around 1600 dead and thousands injured, the Government of India has launched Operation Brahma for rendering assistance to Myanmar.