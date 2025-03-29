Indian tourists return to Delhi from Bangkok after earthquake; recount harrowing experiences

NEW DELHI: Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which was felt across Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam, Indian tourists in Bangkok returned safely to New Delhi Airport on Saturday and recounted the difficulty they faced in trying to return home.

Bharati Khurana told ANI that due to the emergency closure of all commercial spaces, they were not able to get taxis to the airport to return home at first.

"The situation is fine now, but yesterday it was very bad, where we went out in the market as well but they had closed it due to the emergency, we could go to market. We had a lot of trouble there, then we could not get any taxi at that time. Even emergency vehicles were not found. Before we could not even get a taxi to come to the airport," the tourist told ANI at Delhi airport.

Pranav, another Indian tourist who went to Bangkok remembered how everyone started running away when the hotel they were in started to shake violently.

"When we were inside the building, we were the entire building was shaken, then everyone ran away. Everyone was sitting for at least two hours in the situation. We were in the Prince Pace hotel at the 24th floor, and the building started shaking violently," he told ANI.