India rushes to Myanmar’s aid as earthquake toll tops 1,600

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar’s military-led government, reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to Myanmar in the wake of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that has claimed over 1,600 lives and left more than 3,400 injured.
As a first responder, New Delhi ramped up relief and rescue efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’, launched in the early hours of Saturday, with the first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material taking off from Hindon Air Force Base at 3 am for Yangon.
Shortly thereafter, two aircraft carrying search and rescue personnel, equipment, and canines departed for Myanmar, followed by additional shipments of relief material and personnel to support the extensive operation.
After speaking to the Myanmar leader, Modi said on X: “Spoke with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar... As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.”
Two Indian naval ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri, carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid, have been dispatched to the port of Yangon and two more ships are set to sail shortly. “If additional relief materials are required, there are extra ships stationed at Visakhapatnam, Sri Vijaya Puram, and Andaman Islands ready to be deployed,” said Captain R Raghu Nair of the Indian Navy,
A field hospital with 118 personnel, including doctors and medics, is set to be airlifted from Agra late Saturday. Total aid sent to Yangon by air sorties and Naval ships equals 137 tonnes, sources said. NDRF personnel have also been deployed. Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, is leading the Urban Search and Resue team, an official said.
NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi said the next 24-48 hours are crucial for the team to play an active role on the ground. The team is also bringing rescue dogs for the collapsed structure search and rescue operation, following International Search and Rescue Advisory Group guidelines.