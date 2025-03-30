India rushes to Myanmar’s aid as earthquake toll tops 1,600

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar’s military-led government, reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to Myanmar in the wake of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that has claimed over 1,600 lives and left more than 3,400 injured.

As a first responder, New Delhi ramped up relief and rescue efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’, launched in the early hours of Saturday, with the first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material taking off from Hindon Air Force Base at 3 am for Yangon.

Shortly thereafter, two aircraft carrying search and rescue personnel, equipment, and canines departed for Myanmar, followed by additional shipments of relief material and personnel to support the extensive operation.

After speaking to the Myanmar leader, Modi said on X: “Spoke with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar... As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.”