PM Modi visits Sri Lanka's sacred Bodhi tree, launches key railway upgrades with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, inaugurated two major India-backed railway projects in Anuradhapura on Sunday, marking a key milestone in the growing infrastructure cooperation between the two nations.

The two leaders officially launched the upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway track and the newly installed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura segment, both projects backed by Indian assistance. These upgrades are expected to enhance connectivity and safety across Sri Lanka’s northern rail network.

The ceremony, held at the Anuradhapura Railway Station, was attended by large crowds of enthusiastic locals. The railway projects, executed by IRCON International Limited—a Public Sector Undertaking under India’s Ministry of Railways—are seen as a significant contribution to Sri Lanka's infrastructure development.

“These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka. They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.