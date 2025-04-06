PM Modi visits Sri Lanka's sacred Bodhi tree, launches key railway upgrades with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, inaugurated two major India-backed railway projects in Anuradhapura on Sunday, marking a key milestone in the growing infrastructure cooperation between the two nations.
The two leaders officially launched the upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway track and the newly installed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura segment, both projects backed by Indian assistance. These upgrades are expected to enhance connectivity and safety across Sri Lanka’s northern rail network.
The ceremony, held at the Anuradhapura Railway Station, was attended by large crowds of enthusiastic locals. The railway projects, executed by IRCON International Limited—a Public Sector Undertaking under India’s Ministry of Railways—are seen as a significant contribution to Sri Lanka's infrastructure development.
“These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka. They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sincere gratitude to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as well as the people and government of Sri Lanka, for the warm hospitality extended during his visit.
The Prime Minister said that whether in Colombo or Anuradhapura, the visit reaffirmed the strong cultural, spiritual, and civilisational ties between the two nations. He added that the visit “will undoubtedly further accelerate the momentum in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka.”
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, a major Buddhist site with strong ties to India.
The temple houses the sacred Bodhi tree, believed to be a sapling brought from India by Theri Sanghamitta, daughter of Emperor Ashoka. As a gesture of goodwill, the chief priest of the temple tied a ‘Raksha Sutra’ (protective thread) around Prime Minister Modi’s wrist during the visit.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of the visit, noting the special relationship between the sacred site and India, given its historical connection with the Bodhi tree from Bodhgaya, India.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Sri Lankan Air Force upon his arrival in Anuradhapura.
The Prime Minister later shared a moment from the visit, posting a photo with President Dissanayake on social media, captioning it: “In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.”
The visit follows a series of high-level discussions held on Saturday in Colombo, where the two leaders explored avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.