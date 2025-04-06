Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ends his indefinite hunger strike

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Sunday ended his indefinite fast, which he had started on November 26 last year to press for various demands of agitating farmers including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

The announcement came a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed to him to end his fast-unto-death.

Dallewal announced that he was ending his indefinite fast at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

"You (farmers) all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order," said Dallewal while addressing the farmers' gathering.

Dallewal is a senior leader of a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

He began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26 last year to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands.