Curfew in Manipur area after arson attack on BJP leader’s house over support to Waqf Act

GUWAHATI: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS were imposed in the entire Lilong Assembly constituency of Manipur for an indefinite period.

This came after a mob attacked the house of the BJP’s state Minority Morcha chief, Askar Ali, and set it on fire on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in Muslim-majority Lilong in Thoubal district, a day after Ali had supported the Waqf (Amendment) Act and praised the BJP through a social media post. Apprehending trouble, he retracted his remarks and apologised but could not prevent the attack, which was carried out hours after thousands of people had hit the streets of Imphal against the Waqf Act.

District Magistrate A. Subhash Singh said a mob of around 7,000 to 8,000 people, armed with sticks and stones, had stormed the house of Ali and set it ablaze.

“…I have perused the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, and am of the opinion that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent serious breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity, and imminent danger to human life and properties,” the DM said in an order.