DMK, Congress MP move SC against newly enacted Waqf law

NEW DELHI: The DMK and Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Till now more than 10 petitions have been filed in the top court challenging the validity of the Act The ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Pratapgarhi are added to the growing numbers of petitioners, including AIMIM president Assauddin Owaisi, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed apart from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, who have moved against the newly-enacted law.

The DMK moved the top court through its deputy general secretary A Raja and said in a press release, "Despite widespread opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed by the union government without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the JPC and the other stakeholders."

The party said the immediate implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 infringes and prejudices the rights of about 50 lakh Muslims in Tamil Nadu and 20 crore Muslims in the other parts of the country.