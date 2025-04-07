Fake doctor accused of killing seven cardiac patients in MP arrested in Prayagraj

BHOPAL: ‘Fake cardiologist’ N John Camm, whose role is being probed in connection with the deaths of at least seven cardiac patients at Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, has been arrested from the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on specific inputs, Camm (whose actual name is believed to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav) was arrested from a flat of a premium township in Prayagraj on Monday afternoon, more than 12 hours after a FIR was lodged against him in MP’s Damoh district at Sunday midnight.

“He is being brought from Prayagraj and will be in Damoh by late night,” Damoh district police superintendent Shrutkirti Somvanshi told TNIE.

Earlier on Sunday midnight, a case was registered against Camm and others on the complaint by Damoh district’s chief medical and health officer Dr MK Jain, u/s 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) BNS (which deal with cheating, forgery of documents and joint criminal liability for crime committed with a common intent). Section 25 of MP Ayarvaidic Adhiniyam was also included in the FIR against the ‘fake cardiologist,’ who is believed to be named Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

The case was registered based on findings of a probe conducted in the matter by a panel of government doctors headed by the CMHO. The panel was constituted in the matter by the Damoh district collector Sudhir Kochar, following allegations by local advocate Deepak Tiwari about seven deaths having happened following surgical procedures performed by Camm at the Missionary Hospital in Damoh.