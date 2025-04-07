Govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre; no change in retail prices

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 each. According to the latest notification from the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the change will come into effect on 8th April 2025.

However, this is not expected to impact consumers directly, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are likely to absorb the additional cost.

“PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of #Petrol and #Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today,” said the Petroleum Ministry.

The government has adjusted excise duties on petroleum products several times to control inflation and ease the consumer burden.

In November 2021, the government reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. In May 2022, excise duties on both petrol and diesel were cut by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively, to ease the financial strain on consumers amid rising fuel prices.

On both occasions, the prices of petrol and diesel decreased. Most recently, in March 2024, petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 2 to 3 per litre across India by oil marketing companies.