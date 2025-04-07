'Lon Varratu’ yielding consistent results as 26 more Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: An ongoing campaign appeal —‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home/village)—by Chhattisgarh police in an edgy district of Dantewada is consistently yielding results ever since it was launched in 2020 by the then district police chief Abhishek Pallava.

On Monday, 26 cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including three carrying awards on their heads, surrendered in response to the ‘Lon Varratu’ drive of the Dantewada police. The district police has also released the list of the cadres who surrendered.

Though a part of the state’s Maoist Surrender Rehabilitation Policy, the campaign has its own distinct approach. Often, it has been jointly carried out in association with the central paramilitary forces as the Dantewada police attempted to reach out to the misguided Maoists and their senior leaders through various means. They have also created awareness about the 'anti-people ideology' of the left-wing extremist group.

‘Lon Varratu’ has struck an emotional chord among many Maoist cadres, inviting them to return to their roots. Several cadres who left the banned outfit later stated that they realised the “hollow, anti-development ideology” of the Maoists.