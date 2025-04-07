LPG prices hiked by Rs 50/ cylinder for both subsidised and non-subsidised customers

NEW DELHI: Cooking gas or LPG price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.

The price of 14. 2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14. 2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

This followed another announcement by the government, increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 each.

Stating that the excise duty hike on petrol and diesel is not aimed at burdening consumers, Puri said it is intended to help offset a Rs 43,000 crore loss incurred by oil marketing companies due to subsidised gas prices.