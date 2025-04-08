After SC verdict on TN governor Kerala requests CJI to list plea against delay in clearing bills

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Supreme Court on Tuesday pronounced the verdict declaring the action of Tamil Nadu Governor to reserving 10 bills for the President was "illegal and arbitrary," Kerala government requested the CJI-led bench to list its writ petition, pending before it, regarding delay by the Governor in giving assent to bills, before the bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala.

When the matter came up for hearing before a two-judge bench led by the CJI and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, former Attorney General (AG) and senior lawyer, K K Venugopal, appearing for the Kerala state, pleaded to the apex court to list this matter before the bench led by Justice Pardiwala. "For the last three years, bills have been pending," Venugopal told the bench.

The CJI Sanjiv Khanna, however, after hearing Venugopal's arguments, deferred the hearing to another date, citing his retirement mid-May. The bench said it has listed tentatively on May 13, possibly before another bench. It did not specify whether the plea would be before Justice Pardiwala or not, in spite of the repeated requests made by Venugopal for listing the same before Justice Pardiwala bench.

Venugopal argued that seven bills were pending with the state's Governor. He highlighted that the SC's judgment in the Tamil Nadu case adequately covered the state's problem with its own Governor.