'Courts are not supposed to do moral policing': SC sets aside HC order imposing fine on Poonawalla, Dadlani

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla and musician Vishal Dadlani.

The High Court had imposed the fine on them for allegedly insulting and mocking Jain saint Tarun Sagar on Twitter in 2016. The Supreme Court noted that "courts are not supposed to do moral policing."

“What kind of order is passed by the court (Punjab and Haryana HC)? The court is not supposed to do moral policing. This is not function of the court at all," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Tuesday.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced by the apex court, Poonawalla, talking to TNIE, said that he was very happy that the Punjab and Haryana HC order was set aside by the SC.

"I am indebted and grateful to the Supreme Court for this great order. No one should do moral policing on anyone, whether it is police or government," he added.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its 2019 order, had quashed the criminal case filed against Dadlani and Poonawalla but imposed costs on them for allegedly insulting and mocking Jain saint Tarun Sagar.