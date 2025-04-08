Khultabad town, housing Aurangzeb tomb, to be renamed as Ratnapur: Minister Sanjay Shirsat

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has said the name of Khultabad town, where the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is located, will be changed to Ratnapur.

The minister for social justice, some other state leaders and right-wing outfits have been demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Khultabad, located around 25 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The graves of Aurangzeb, his son Azam Shah, Nizam Asaf Jah and many others are located in the area.

Last month, Shirsat said there was no place in Maharashtra for the grave of Aurangzeb, the cruel emperor who tortured and executed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.