Nine including kingpin of sex racket arrested for gang-rape of 19-year-old in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: With the arrest of three more persons, the total number of accused held in case of the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old girl by 23 persons in seven days, went up to nine on Tuesday.

Moreover, the cops are also probing the role of the nine persons arrested so far, as they had hit the headlines on charges of operating a sex racket in the name of a spa centre in 2022.

A 19-year-old student of graduation had lodged an FIR with Varanasi police on Monday claiming that she was raped by 23 people who shot her videos since March 29-April 4 in Varanasi.

In her written complaint, the victim had named 12 of the accused while the remaining 11 perpetrators were unknown to her.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Varanasi Cantt, Vidush Saxena, total nine individuals, including Raj Vishwakarma, 20, Ayush Dhoosia, 19, Sajid, 19, Suhail Sheikh,20, Danish Ali, 20, Imran Ahmed, 19, Shabbir Alam alias Sameer Ahmed, 21, Sohail Khan, 20, and Anmol Gupta, 28, were arrested in connection with case so far. They were all produced in the court and sent to jail, he added.