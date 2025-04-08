Patel, protest, and politics: Congress fires warning shot from BJP's backyard
AHMEDABAD: The Congress Party held its landmark session in Gujarat on April 8, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convening at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Smarak from 11:50 AM to 3:50 PM.
The four-hour meeting attended by 158 members placed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at its core, both symbolically and politically.
A resolution honoring Patel’s legacy was unanimously passed, underscoring his pivotal role in the party and the nation’s history.
In a gesture steeped in symbolism, each CWC member was presented with the "Patel: A Life" book, reaffirming the Congress’s claim to his ideological lineage.
Capping off the day, senior leaders assembled for a group photo outside the memorial—visually anchoring the party’s renewed embrace of Patel’s legacy at a time when it’s being hotly contested.
"Today, a special resolution regarding Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was discussed and passed," said Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh while addressing a press conference after the day's meeting.
"Two more resolutions will be taken up -- one on national issues and the other on the political situation in Gujarat. It will be discussed tomorrow at the AICC," he added.
He further stated, "Tomorrow’s resolution will outline the Congress’s agenda on social justice, political justice, and economic justice. It will be discussed in detail, and members will share their views on it."
Meanwhile, during the AICC meet, several prominent Congress leaders launched a fierce attack on BJP leaders in Gujarat, the party’s traditional stronghold.
Linking regional concerns to the national narrative, they also turned up the heat on the central BJP government, questioning its stance on key national and international issues.
"Friends, this land is historic," said Sachin Pilot while addressing reporters in Gujarat. "Land of Gandhi, land of Patel. Congress is holding a key convention here," he added.
"Today, the All India Congress Committee’s Extended Working Committee is meeting. Our resolution -- Nyaya Path -- is being shaped with views from all members," he said.
"This meet will script a new chapter,” he asserted.
“Kharge ji, Sonia ji, Rahul ji, all senior leaders are here. Gujarat has always been Congress soil. To broaden our ideology, connect with people, and take on the BJP-NDA --inside and outside Parliament -- we are gearing up under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.
“The entire party, under Mallikarjun Kharge, is holding deep discussions on how to face upcoming challenges, implement the Udaipur Declaration and ensure real representation for youth, dalits, tribals, and backward communities in the Congress,” Pilot added.
“In Delhi, we’ve summoned district presidents from across the country. We’re assigning clear responsibilities, strengthening their role, and making the organization battle-ready. Tomorrow’s discussion is crucial -- district presidents won’t just be symbolic anymore. Their authority is being sharpened, their role redefined,” Pilot added.
Hitting out at the Centre, Congress MP Gogoi said, “The U.S. tariffs on Indian exports will damage key sectors -- textiles, leather, chemicals, automobiles -- yet the government remains silent. Small and medium industries are staring at ruin, and the Prime Minister, despite being from Gujarat, is nowhere to be seen on this issue.
“Instead of protecting the poor, the government has added to their burden -- raising LPG prices by ₹50 overnight, even when global crude prices are falling. Why this cruelty? Why this silence?” Gogoi asked.
He added, “We are also alarmed by the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, and the government’s failure to assert India’s strength on the global stage -- whether it is with Bangladesh, China, or the US. Nothing positive is happening, only tall claims.”
“With Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad, we aim to forge a new economic vision, a fresh social approach, and a renewed cultural narrative -- one that restores faith and creates real hope for India,” he concluded.