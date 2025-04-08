Patel, protest, and politics: Congress fires warning shot from BJP's backyard

AHMEDABAD: The Congress Party held its landmark session in Gujarat on April 8, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convening at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Smarak from 11:50 AM to 3:50 PM.

The four-hour meeting attended by 158 members placed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at its core, both symbolically and politically.

A resolution honoring Patel’s legacy was unanimously passed, underscoring his pivotal role in the party and the nation’s history.

In a gesture steeped in symbolism, each CWC member was presented with the "Patel: A Life" book, reaffirming the Congress’s claim to his ideological lineage.

Capping off the day, senior leaders assembled for a group photo outside the memorial—visually anchoring the party’s renewed embrace of Patel’s legacy at a time when it’s being hotly contested.

"Today, a special resolution regarding Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was discussed and passed," said Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh while addressing a press conference after the day's meeting.