Congress reaffirms its opposition to Waqf Bill, anti-conversion laws; calls Centre's foreign policy 'weak-kneed'

The Congress party on Tuesday said that the foreign policy of the BJP-government at the Centre is defined by "weak-kneed leadership" and "helpless submission," and went on to say that this is "unacceptable."

Reaffirming the Congress party's opposition to the contentious Waqf Bill and anti conversion laws, a resolution taken up for deliberation at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday said that the INC is resolutely committed to fighting the politics of religious, linguistic, caste-based, and regional divisions until the last breath.

“We will not allow India to be divided nor will we allow those who seek to divide it to succeed in their diabolical designs. Our path is clear: Quit hate, Unite India,” it said.

The Anti-Conversion Laws and the Amendment to the Law on Waqf Board are part of BJP’s polarising strategy, it said.

Further, a resolution maintained that the Congress remains a strong votary of close ties between India and the United States, but that it can never happen at the expense of India's national interests.

On the foreign policy front, a resolution said, “During the Prime Minister's visit to Washington, D.C., we were publicly insulted in PM's presence and our country was labelled as a 'Tariff Abuser'. Indian migrants were treated like animals and deported from the US in chains and handcuffs. Unfortunately, even the External Affairs Minister justified this inhumane treatment of our migrants by the US in the Parliament,” a resolution said.

“As on April 3, 2025, United States has imposed +27% tariff on Indian Goods exported to United States, which will severely impact India's foreign trade. US, on the other hand, is pressing for reduction of import duties on American goods, particularly in sectors such as Agriculture, Alcoholic Beverages, Automobiles, and Pharmaceuticals. This would deal a serious blow not only to Indian farmers but also to our dynamic domestic automobile and pharmaceutical industries,” the resolution pointed out.