Congress reaffirms its opposition to Waqf Bill, anti-conversion laws; calls Centre's foreign policy 'weak-kneed'

The Congress party on Tuesday said that the foreign policy of the BJP-government at the Centre is defined by "weak-kneed leadership" and "helpless submission," and went on to say that this is "unacceptable."
Reaffirming the Congress party's opposition to the contentious Waqf Bill and anti conversion laws, a resolution taken up for deliberation at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday said that the INC is resolutely committed to fighting the politics of religious, linguistic, caste-based, and regional divisions until the last breath.
“We will not allow India to be divided nor will we allow those who seek to divide it to succeed in their diabolical designs. Our path is clear: Quit hate, Unite India,” it said.
The Anti-Conversion Laws and the Amendment to the Law on Waqf Board are part of BJP’s polarising strategy, it said.
Further, a resolution maintained that the Congress remains a strong votary of close ties between India and the United States, but that it can never happen at the expense of India's national interests.
On the foreign policy front, a resolution said, “During the Prime Minister's visit to Washington, D.C., we were publicly insulted in PM's presence and our country was labelled as a 'Tariff Abuser'. Indian migrants were treated like animals and deported from the US in chains and handcuffs. Unfortunately, even the External Affairs Minister justified this inhumane treatment of our migrants by the US in the Parliament,” a resolution said.
“As on April 3, 2025, United States has imposed +27% tariff on Indian Goods exported to United States, which will severely impact India's foreign trade. US, on the other hand, is pressing for reduction of import duties on American goods, particularly in sectors such as Agriculture, Alcoholic Beverages, Automobiles, and Pharmaceuticals. This would deal a serious blow not only to Indian farmers but also to our dynamic domestic automobile and pharmaceutical industries,” the resolution pointed out.
Another resolution dealt with illegal occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory by China in Eastern Ladakh.
"Yet", the Congress party resolution said, "the BJP government, founded upon the rhetoric of showing "lal sankh" ("red eyes"), has utterly failed to go back to the status quo ante, as it existed prior to April 2020. The proposed construction of the world's largest dam by China on the Brahmaputra River is an alarming development, particularly for Assam and other North eastern states. "
The unfolding of the large-scale humanitarian tragedy, bombing & thousands of deaths of innocents in Palestine-Israel conflict and the non-committal silence on these important international developments is in total disregard to our long-established diplomatic principles, a resolution said.
A resolution mentioned about the atrocities committed against Dalits, Adivasis and Backward classes at an alarming rate. Leaders of the ruling party have themselves been found complicit in multiple such instances of atrocities. "The progressive laws enacted by the Congress such as the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996; the Forest Rights Act, 2006 are being deliberataly weakened. The constitutional provisions under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules, which safeguard the special rights, culturel Identity, traditions and way of life of tribal communities are being systematically decimated,” a resolution noted.
Seventy-five years after independence, the BJP government has inflicted grave injustice upon the people vis-a-vis high inflation, unemployment, huge economic disparity, hateful polarisation and state sponsored cruelty. The very soul of our democracy the Constitution of India is under direct assault by those in power, driven solely by their desire to retain power at any cost, a resolution pointed out, the Congress held.
Top Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel, Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, besides party chief ministers Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri were present at the meeting.