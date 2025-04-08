CWC meet: Kharge slams BJP's takeover of Gandhian institutions, vows to confront 'conspiracy' against national heroes

AHMEDABAD: The 84th Congress session kicked off today in Ahmedabad, marking the party's return to Gujarat after 64 years.

The two-day event (April 8-9) holds significant historical weight, as the last Congress convention in Gujarat was held in Bhavnagar back in 1961 - the first such event in the state post-independence.

Congress stalwarts Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad around 10:30 AM, albeit slightly delayed by half an hour due to a bomb scare on an Air India flight to London.

Following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the two leaders are scheduled to visit Sabarmati Ashram in the evening. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi has yet to arrive in Ahmedabad, though 80 other Congress leaders are expected to touch down today on two chartered flights.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting kicked off at the Sardar Patel Memorial in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge setting the tone.

He began by marking the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency in the Congress, a milestone from the 1924 Belagavi Congress in Karnataka, where Gandhi took charge. The Congress celebrated this historic moment on December 26 in Karnataka.

Kharge pointed out how three monumental figures from Gujarat had globally elevated Congress: Dadabhai Naoroji, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - each a former Congress president.

Gandhi, he emphasised, gifted the nation the potent weapons of truth and non-violence, philosophies that no power can ever subdue.