AICC president Kharge: Will send strong message from PM’s home turf

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hinted that the two-day AICC session to be held in the home state (Ahmedabad) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from April 8 will send a strong message across the country.

“Many issues related to the country will be discussed. An agenda of issues to be discussed and resolutions to be adopted has been prepared,” he told reporters before leaving for Ahmedabad.

“Apart from the agenda, we will make the decisions taken in the past official. We will give an official message to the country after the session. It is not right to disclose now what the message would be,” Kharge said.

On the delay in appointments to the AICC in the backdrop of the party’s organisation year (2025), he clarified that appointments are being made to vacant posts. “We have done this in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and in Assam. We will do it one by one,” he said.

He did not show any keen interest in making an announcement on appointments to KPCC in the wake of speculation of replacing DCM DK Shivakumar as its chief. Kharge did not respond to reporters’ queries in this regard and boarded his car to the airport.