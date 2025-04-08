What the Supreme Court said on Governor’s powers

In a landmark ruling delivered on Wednesday, the Supreme Court clarified the powers and responsibilities of Governors in India regarding the bills presented to them by State legislatures under Article 200 of the Constitution.

The Bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, highlighted the importance of Governors not undermining the democratic will of the people and introduced measures to prevent undue delays in the decision-making process. The judgment set out specific timelines for Governors to act on bills sent to them.

Governor's Role Under Article 200

Article 200 of the Indian Constitution outlines the procedure a Governor must follow when presented with a bill passed by the State legislature. The Governor has three options: To give assent to the bill, to withhold assent to the bill and reserve the bill for consideration by the President of India.

The Supreme Court ruled that when the Governor withholds assent and returns a bill to the legislature, the bill will lapse unless the legislature reconsidered it based on the Governor's suggestions and re-passes it.

The Governor is under obligation to follow a clear procedure when withholding assent, and the Constitution demands action without unnecessary delays. The Court stressed that inaction is not an option, and the Governor must promptly decide on one of the three prescribed courses of action.

No Veto Power for Governors

The Supreme Court stressed that the Governor does not possess a veto power, meaning they cannot simply refuse to act on a bill indefinitely. The phrase “as soon as possible” in the first proviso to Article 200 imposes an expectation of urgency. The Governor is not permitted to exercise a “pocket veto,” where they delay or withhold assent without valid constitutional reasons. The Court made it clear that Governors must act swiftly and avoid any undue delay in processing bills.

Then the Supreme Court ruled that the Governor cannot reserve a bill for the President after it has already been reconsidered by the legislature. Once a bill is re-presented to the Governor after being sent back to the legislature, the Governor must either assent to it or take one of the other two available actions under Article 200. If the bill is identical to the one initially presented, the Governor cannot send it for Presidential consideration again.