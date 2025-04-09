26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana likely to be extradited to India 'shortly': Sources

NEW DELHI: Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is expected to be extradited to India from the US 'shortly', sources have said.

According to government sources in India, a multi-agency team from India has gone to the US and all paperwork and legalities are being completed with US authorities.

Sources said 'very high possibility' that Rana could be extradited shortly. It is also learnt that Rana is not coming to India on Wednesday and the extradition process is in the works.

The hugely significant development comes just days after Rana's last-resort attempt to evade extradition to India failed after the US Supreme Court justices denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to Indian authorities to face justice in the dastardly attacks.

Rana, 64, currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, had submitted an 'Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' on February 27, 2025 with Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit Elena Kagan.

Kagan had denied the application earlier last month.