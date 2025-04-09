AICC session: Shashi Tharoor signals revival of Congress party from the banks of Sabarmati

AHMEDABAD: "We are signaling the revival of the party from tthe banks of Sabarmati," said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the second day of the AICC Conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. He reminded, on the historic moment --the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel-- that the Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for three decades.

"In 2024, we had mixed results—doubling our strength in Lok Sabha but facing setbacks in state elections. This AICC session should be a turning point. We must reclaim the votes lost since 2009, but we can only achieve that through constructive criticism, not negativity," Tharoor said.

The resolution emphasizes our nationalism, which is rooted in the well-being of all Indians. Our commitment to social justice and inclusion is central, as our Constitution embraces a nation of diverse religions, languages, regions, and castes—Congress serves them all. We stand for an inclusive India, where one can be a proud Gujarati, Muslim, and Indian all at once.

"While some try to divide North and South, I, as a South Indian, affirm that uniting India is our shared responsibility. 'Nafrat Chhodo Bharat Jodo,'" I say.

"Unity is our mission, no matter where we are from", Tharoor added.

Pride in our states doesn’t mean neglecting our national duties. To my Malayali friends, I echo poet Vallathol’s words: “When we hear Bharat, our hearts swell with pride; when we hear Kerala, our blood throbs.”