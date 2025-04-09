Centre to finalise Rs 63,000 crores deal for acquisition of marine version of Rafale fighters from France

NEW DELHI:India will buy 26 Rafale Marine (M) from France soon as the deal has been cleared by Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the highest decision making body of the government.

The sources on Wednesday confirmed that the deal has been given a go head. The move is aimed at strengthening the country's maritime air combat capability.

The procurement deal to be worth around 63,000 crores, highest so far, will include 26 Rafale M aircraft, consisting of 22 single-seater and four double-seater trainer versions. The deal for 156 Light Combat Helicopters, Prachand signed recently between the Ministry of Defence and the HAL will become second as it was estimated to be about Rs 62,700 cr.

The final documentary formalities are expected to be officially inked later this month as French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu is scheduled to visit India. G2G is a mode of defence procurement involving direct negotiation between the government of the importer country with that of the exporter country.