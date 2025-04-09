HC's "grabbing minor's breasts not attempt to rape" ruling: SC asks complainant's name to be redacted

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the registry of the Allahabad High Court to redact the name of the complainant mother in the records in a case of an alleged rape attempt in which the High Court made the controversial observations.

The HC in its order on March 17, had observed that acts of grabbing a child victim's breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama did not constitute the offence of rape or attempt to rape.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday before a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, senior lawyer H S Phoolka, appering for - Just Rights for Children Alliance, sought the plea to be tagged with the suo motu proceedings, which would be heard on April 15.

Phoolka added that it was unfortunate that the HC had mentioned the name of the victim's mother, who is the complainant, and there are number of orders of this court that the name should be redacted to protect the victim and her family members.

After hearing this, the bench of the top court allowed Phoolka's plea and said, the plea would be heard along with the suo motu proceedings.

The top court also said, in the meantime, we directed the registry of the high court to redact the name of the victim's mother.

Another plea -- of the survivor's mother - challenging the High Court's order was pending before the SC for disposal.

On March 26, the top court stayed the HC order and said it reflected total "insensitivity" and "inhuman approach".

March 26, the Apex Court took a strong exception to the High Court's observations and called it a "very serious matter".