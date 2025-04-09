New law to ensure use of Waqf land for people's welfare: Jyotiraditya Scindia

GWALIOR: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the new Waqf law will prevent the misuse of properties and ensure the Waqf land is used for the development of people.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha last week after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

"The opposition's thinking and ideology is to run the affairs of the Waqf (Board) with monopoly and misuse things (properties). But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and government have exposed them," Scindia told reporters on Tuesday after arriving here on the way to his Lok Sabha constituency Guna.