Self-proclaimed Maoist commander killed in encounter in Bihar’s Banka

PATNA: A 35-year-old self-proclaimed area commander of a Maoist outfit—CPI(Maoist)—was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bihar’s Banka district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Tudu alias Tedua, was carrying a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head. He was active in Bihar and the adjoining Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel launched a combing operation in Kalothar forest under Katoria police station limits in Banka district. On seeing the police, Tudu and his associates started firing.

The police team, headed by the station house officer (SHO) of Katoria police station, Arvind Rai, fired in self-defense, causing bullet injuries to Tudu.

Tudu was rushed to the government referral hospital in Katoria, where doctors declared him dead. However, his associates managed to escape into the forest between Budhi Ghat and Kalothar, taking advantage of the area's topography.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Banka, Upendra Nath Verma, said that the deceased Maoist was an area commander of a Naxal outfit operating in Jamui district. Cases related to Maoist incidents were lodged against him at Chandra Mandi and Chakai police stations in Jamui district.

The state government had announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for the arrest of Tudu, who was said to be a resident of Budhi Ghat village in Banka district. Banka SP stated that one carbine was recovered from the possession of the deceased Maoist leader.

According to the police, Tudu was also wanted in at least 11 cases related to Naxal incidents in Deoghar and Gasidih districts of Jharkhand. The SP of Banka stated that the search operation in the area would continue.