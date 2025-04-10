Chhattisgarh to get its first semiconductor plant set-up at Nava Raipur

RAIPUR: India's first semiconductor chip manufacturer will launch a Semiconductor Chips and Advanced Packaging Unit in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.

Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics will set up a semiconductor plant to produce advanced technology of Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips enabling working of 5G and 6G technologies in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will perform ‘Bhoomipujan’ and attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of semiconductor manufacturing unit on 11 April. The unit will be established with an investment worth Rs 1143 crore besides the plant will generate employment opportunities for the people in the state.

Highlighting potential for investment in the semi conductor and electronics sector, the CM said, " The state is ready to offer policy support, tax incentives, infrastructure development and special facilities to the electronic and semiconductor sector under the Make in India and Digital India campaign."

The state government’s move is in accordance with the vision of the union government to promote hi-tech industries with a boost to deep-tech innovation and scientific advances in the country.

The Chhattisgarh government during its ‘Investor Connect’ programme held in December last year at New Delhi has inked an invitation to invest with Polymatech Electronic, which has its international presence in the United States and Bahrain.