Chhattisgarh to get its first semiconductor plant set-up at Nava Raipur

RAIPUR: India's first semiconductor chip manufacturer will launch a Semiconductor Chips and Advanced Packaging Unit in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.
Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics will set up a semiconductor plant to produce advanced technology of Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips enabling working of 5G and 6G technologies in Chhattisgarh.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will perform ‘Bhoomipujan’ and attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of semiconductor manufacturing unit on 11 April. The unit will be established with an investment worth Rs 1143 crore besides the plant will generate employment opportunities for the people in the state.
Highlighting potential for investment in the semi conductor and electronics sector, the CM said, " The state is ready to offer policy support, tax incentives, infrastructure development and special facilities to the electronic and semiconductor sector under the Make in India and Digital India campaign."
The state government’s move is in accordance with the vision of the union government to promote hi-tech industries with a boost to deep-tech innovation and scientific advances in the country.
The Chhattisgarh government during its ‘Investor Connect’ programme held in December last year at New Delhi has inked an invitation to invest with Polymatech Electronic, which has its international presence in the United States and Bahrain.
Semiconductors are often regarded as the backbone of digital technology and covers everything in the IT sector.
“Chhattisgarh government acted swiftly to ensure the set-up of the facility, with the company allotted 1,50,000 square-feet land area at Sector-5 Nava Raipur, through a tender process by Nava Raipur Development Authority. The public-private partnership aims at positioning Chhattisgarh as a key hub in India’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem”, the official spokesperson told The New Indian Express.
“As India accelerates toward becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse, with demand projected to reach $64 billion by 2026 and $110 billion by 2030 (approximately 10% of global consumption), this facility aligns with the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. It will reduce import dependency while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities” said Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director & CEO (Polymatech Electronic).
The state government’s forward thinking industrial policy is apparently designed to attract high-tech manufacturing investments.
“The collaboration is expected to boost Chhattisgarh’s capabilities in global semiconductor manufacturing”, said Rajat Kumar, secretary, commerce and industry department.