How forest land diverted for mining in Aravallis, asks NGT

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an explanation from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the auctioning of mining rights in protected areas of the Aravalli forest, particularly the land swap in the Great Nicobar Island.

Accepting an intervention plea from Rajawas village whose protected forest land has been diverted for mining and stone crushing, the NGT asked the ministry how could the protected areas be auctioned for mining activities.

The auction is linked to the establishment of a large infrastructure project that is causing significant forest loss on Nicobar Island, with compensation planned by designating 24,535 hectares (Ha) of land as forest in Haryana’s Aravalli range.

Additionally, a portion of the designated forest areas, specifically 204 hectares, has been officially recognised as ‘Protected Forest’ in Rajawas village.