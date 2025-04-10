'She had herself invited trouble': Allahabad High Court grants bail to accused in rape case

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a rape accused, observing that the rape survivor had herself "invited trouble" and was responsible for the alleged act of rape on her.

The accused was arrested in December, 2024, for the alleged rape of the woman pursuing MA from Amity University, Noida campus, and has been in prison since then.

The accused had met the young woman at a bar in Hauz Khas, Delhi. The survivor had alleged that the accused, whom she met at a bar, raped her twice at his relative's flat after she had agreed to go to his place to rest, as she, accompanied by both her girl and boy friends, got heavily intoxicated and needed support after consuming alcohol at the bar till 3 am.

“This court is of the view that even if the allegation of the victim is accepted as true, then it can also be concluded that she herself invited trouble and was also responsible for the same. Similar stand has been taken by the victim in her statement. In her medical examination, her hymen was found torn but doctor did not give any opinion about the sexual assault,” Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed, while allowing the bail plea of the accused.

The court held that as a student of post graduation, the victim was competent enough to understand the “morality and significance of her act” as disclosed by her in the first information report (FIR).

Essentially, as per the victim's version, she, of her own volition, went to a bar in Delhi along with three female friends, where they consumed alcohol, due to which she became intoxicated.

The victim further claimed that she remained at the bar until around 3 am and during her time there, the accused kept on insisting that she accompanied him to his house. As she was in need of support due to her condition, she agreed to go with him to rest.