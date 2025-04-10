'Support us on issues related to your future, strengthen our hands': Rahul Gandhi's message to Bahujans

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the Congress' resolve to achieve social justice, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party's message to the Bahujans is clear that they must support it on issues related to their future and strengthen its hands.

His remarks came a day after the Congress said it remains steadfast in its commitment to enact a central law for the SC/ST sub-plan and guarantee budgetary allocations in accordance with their population.

The party also asserted that the fundamental guarantee given under Article 15(5), introduced by the Congress on January 20, 2006, of reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs in private educational institutions must be implemented without delay.

It said the constitutionally guaranteed foundation of social justice can only be strengthened and carried forward by a nationwide caste census.

The Congress made the assertions in its 'Nyaypath' resolution adopted at the AICC session held here on the banks of the Sabarmati river.