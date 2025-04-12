Murshidabad Waqf Act protests: 3 killed, 150 arrested; central forces deployed

KOLKATA: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.
The father-son duo — Harogobindo Das and Chandan — were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he said.
The third victim, identified as 21-year-old Ijaz Momin, sustained bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday.
"He succumbed to his injuries at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening," the officer added.
The officer confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been conducted on the father and son.
"Both victims were discovered lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," he said.
Family members alleged that miscreants looted the house and fatally stabbed the two before fleeing.
"A probe is on, and we are trying to identify those involved in the killings. We have spoken to other members of the family and local residents," the officer added.
In a separate incident, two workers of a local bidi factory sustained bullet injuries earlier in the day at Dhulian in Samserganj block.
Sources in the district administration said the victims — Gholam Moinuddin Sheikh and another boy — sustained gunshot wounds while on their way to work.
"Both are stable and are being treated at Murshidabad Medical College," he added.
The officer said police conducted patrolling and route marches in and around the affected areas to maintain law and order.
On Friday, 18 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said.
"So far, police have arrested 150 people in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act," Shamim said, adding that the number is expected to rise.
Police reportedly fired four rounds to bring the mob under control.
Large-scale violence was reported from Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act.
DGP Rajeev Kumar reached Murshidabad in the evening and held meetings with senior police officers at Samserganj police station to take stock of the situation, a source said.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar. During the meeting, the DGP said the situation, though tense, was under control and being monitored closely. He confirmed that local police were working with the Border Security Force (BSF), and more than 150 people had been arrested so far.
Officials said nearly 300 BSF personnel are already deployed in Murshidabad, with five additional companies sent in to assist. Mohan advised state authorities to remain vigilant in other sensitive districts and assured full central support, including additional force deployment if required.
Accusing the BJP of stoking communal tension across the country in the name of the Waqf Act, Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday termed it the "classic playbook of the BJP-RSS."
In a post on X, the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha said, "The BJP passed the Waqf Bill in the dead of night in Parliament. And after that, they have been busy stoking fires of communalism across various states. This is the classic playbook of the BJP-RSS."
"And then they deploy their lapdog media to portray State governments as villains," he added.
The Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the violence hit Murshidabad district.
A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, ordered deployment of CAPF in the affected areas of Murshidabad to assist in restoring normalcy.
The central forces will operate in coordination with the state administration.
The court also instructed both the state government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.
A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.
Seven companies of BSF have been deployed in strife-hit Suti, Dhuliyan and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad, the state lawyer told the court.
Adhikari's lawyer, however, alleged that the BSF personnel were not being deployed properly to control the situation.
The bench heard the petition on a court holiday on Saturday considering the urgency of the situation.
The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act came into force on April 8, after it was passed by the Parliament amid strong opposition from the Muslim community and political parties outside the BJP-led NDA alliance.
Muslim organisations has called for nationwide protests against the law, which they believe is a "direct attack" on their right to practise religion.
Amid widespread protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier today reassured that the Waqf Act will not be implemented in the state.
"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," she said.
"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she asked.
Banerjee also stated that some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain.
"We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she said.
"I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," she added.
(With inputs from PTI)