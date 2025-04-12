Over 110 arrested in Murshidabad in violence over Waqf Act; raids on in other districts: WB Police

KOLKATA: Over 110 people were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, police said on Saturday.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts over the new legislation on Friday.

Raids were underway in all these districts, with over 110 arrested in Murshidabad, police said.

"About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence," a police officer said.

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

In the worst-hit Murshidabad district, prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended in places that saw violence, they said.

"Patrolling in Suti and Samserganj areas is going on. Nobody is allowed to regroup anywhere. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation," an officer said, appealing to the people to not pay heed to "rumours on social media".